circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Italy-Vatican: Diplomats mull ties, Lateran Treaty

17 febbraio 2026 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italian and Vatican diplomats undergoing training gathered in Rome on Tuesday for an annual meeting which this year focused on the 1929 Lateran Treaty and ties between Italy and the Vatican, Italy's embassy to the Holy See wrote on X.

CTA

"Fourth annual meeting between Italian and Vatican diplomats in training, dedicated this year to the Lateran Treaty and the specificity of the Italy-Vatican City relationship," read the post.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in central Rome on the 325th anniversary of its foundation, the post noted.

Under the Lateran Treaty, signed by Benito Mussolini for the Italian government on 11 February 1929, the papacy recognised the state of Italy, with Rome as its capital, while Italy acknowledged papal sovereignty over the Vatican City.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Vatican Lateran Treaty meeting diplomats in training bilateral ties
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum, Carta europea disabilità è un documento valido
News to go
Bonus moto e motorini al via, come funziona
Un 'Oscar' in Ucraina per Sean Penn: "Fatto con resti di un vagone colpito dai russi" - Video
Auto si ribalta nel torrente, carabinieri salvano due persone intrappolate - Video
News to go
Pubblica amministrazione, stretta smart working: l'allarme del sindacato
News to go
Caro benzina e gasolio, torna la corsa al pieno a Livigno
News to go
Petrolio alle stelle per guerra in Iran, prezzi Italia ancora in aumento
News to go
Maltempo, Calabria colpita da piogge torrenziali
News to go
Pasqua, arriva la stangata: rincari dal 6 al 10% sulle uova di cioccolata
News to go
La Lega rilancia la battaglia contro il velo islamico, presentato ddl
News to go
Menarini chiude il 2025 con fatturato a 4,89 miliardi di euro: +6,2%
News to go
Farmindustria: "Le donne sono il 45% degli addetti﻿"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza