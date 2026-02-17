Italy-Vatican: Diplomats mull ties, Lateran Treaty

Italian and Vatican diplomats undergoing training gathered in Rome on Tuesday for an annual meeting which this year focused on the 1929 Lateran Treaty and ties between Italy and the Vatican, Italy's embassy to the Holy See wrote on X.

"Fourth annual meeting between Italian and Vatican diplomats in training, dedicated this year to the Lateran Treaty and the specificity of the Italy-Vatican City relationship," read the post.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy in central Rome on the 325th anniversary of its foundation, the post noted.

Under the Lateran Treaty, signed by Benito Mussolini for the Italian government on 11 February 1929, the papacy recognised the state of Italy, with Rome as its capital, while Italy acknowledged papal sovereignty over the Vatican City.