Italy's foreign ministry celebrates World Interfaith Harmony Week

02 febbraio 2026 | 13.19
Redazione Adnkronos
In a post on X to mark World Interfaith Harmony Week from 1-7 February, Italy underlined the key role played by interreligious and intercultural dialogue in furthering global peace.

"The foreign ministry and the diplomatic-consular network celebrate World Interfaith Harmony Week, reaffirming the essential role of dialogue, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all religions in promoting #peace worldwide," read the post.

On 20 October, 2010, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted a proposal by King Abdullah II of Jordan for a World Interfaith Harmony Week, which is held each year during the first week of February.

