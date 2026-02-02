circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Japan Aims to Beat Record Winter Olympics Medal Tally

02 febbraio 2026 | 15.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Milan, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--At the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, Japan will aim to surpass its record Winter Olympics medal tally of 18, set at the previous event in Beijing in 2022, the head of the Japanese delegation said Monday. Ahead of Friday&apos;s opening ceremony for the quadrennial sporting event, Hidehito Ito told a press conference in the Italian city of Milan, &quot;We&apos;re fully committed to supporting our athletes so that they can top (Japan&apos;s) record medal count at the previous Beijing Olympics.&quot; Masahiko Harada, vice head of the delegation, expressed hopes that the country&apos;s &quot;greatest ever&quot; team of athletes will succeed in the upcoming event. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260202 00917] F349
Vedi anche
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Dubai, il drone iraniano entra in casa e non esplode - Video
Iran, hacker 'bucano' tv: in onda Trump e Netanyahu - Video
News to go
Nuove regole per chi viaggia nel Regno Unito
Sanremo, Sal Da Vinci: "Felice per De Martino, Napoli finalmente nel posto che merita" - Video
Brano inedito di Mina chiude la sfilata di Giorgio Armani - Video
News to go
Export agroalimentare da record con 73 miliardi, +5%
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza