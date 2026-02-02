Japan Aims to Beat Record Winter Olympics Medal Tally

Milan, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--At the upcoming Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, Japan will aim to surpass its record Winter Olympics medal tally of 18, set at the previous event in Beijing in 2022, the head of the Japanese delegation said Monday. Ahead of Friday's opening ceremony for the quadrennial sporting event, Hidehito Ito told a press conference in the Italian city of Milan, "We're fully committed to supporting our athletes so that they can top (Japan's) record medal count at the previous Beijing Olympics." Masahiko Harada, vice head of the delegation, expressed hopes that the country's "greatest ever" team of athletes will succeed in the upcoming event. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]