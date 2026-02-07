Japan, Bangladesh Sign Economic Partnership Deal

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Bangladesh have signed an economic partnership agreement for better market access for goods and services and development of related rules. The EPA, the first such deal for Bangladesh, will take effect once domestic procedures are completed in both countries. Under the deal, Bangladesh will gradually abolish tariffs on steel and automobile parts, while Japan will immediately eliminate tariffs on textile products and other items, according to an announcement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry on Friday. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Iwao Horii and Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Bangladeshi government adviser for commerce, signed the agreement in Tokyo on Friday. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]