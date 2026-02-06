Japan Coincident Economic Index Down 0.4 Point in Dec.

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's composite index of coincident economic indicators for December 2025 dipped 0.4 point from the previous month, worsening for the second consecutive month, the Cabinet Office said Friday. The coincident index, which reflects current economic conditions, stood at 114.5 against the 2020 base of 100, according to a preliminary report. The result chiefly reflected a fall in vehicle shipments. The government agency kept its basic assessment on the index intact, saying it is "halting to fall." A Cabinet Office official underlined the need to monitor developments, given that vehicle production for January was predicted to grow. Indicators for the production of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and shipments of lithium-ion batteries were sluggish. The indicator for retail sales dropped, reflecting falls in gasoline prices ahead of the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax surcharge at the end of 2025. The leading index, a barometer of the economy's performance several months ahead, rose 0.3 point to 110.2, improving for the eighth straight month. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]