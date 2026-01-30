circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Japan Govt Data Confirms No Forex Intervention in Jan.

30 gennaio 2026 | 16.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Ministry data confirmed Friday that there had been no foreign exchange market intervention in the period between Dec. 29 and Wednesday. During the period, the dollar plunged from over 159 yen to near 157 yen in the afternoon on Jan. 23, and from above 158 yen to below 156 yen early in the following day. Market players suspected that the dollar&apos;s dives may have been caused by yen-buying market intervention by authorities. They now believe that Japanese and U.S. authorities conducted so-called rate checks, a precursor to intervention, at that time. The dollar later dropped as low as below 153 yen amid fears of joint market intervention by Japanese and U.S. authorities. On Monday, Atsushi Mimura, Japanese vice minister of finance for international affairs, told reporters that he would not clarify whether a rate check had been conducted. &quot;We&apos;ll respond appropriately while closely cooperating with U.S. authorities if necessary,&quot; he added. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260130 01094] X867
Vedi anche
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video
Missili iraniani su Dubai: le immagini - Video
Sanremo, Tullio De Piscopo improvvisa un assolo di batteria in Sala Stampa - Video
Sanremo 2026, Levante: il live a sorpresa in sala stampa con 'Sei tu' - Video
Iran lancia missili su Dubai, turisti 'spettatori' in spiaggia - Video
Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna con il fidanzato alla sfilata - Video
Iran, missili contro base Usa in Bahrain - Video
Iran, balli in strada mentre Usa e Israele colpiscono Teheran - Video
Trump, il videomessaggio al popolo iraniano: "Prendetevi la libertà"
Iran, attacco di Usa e Israele: esplosioni e fumo a Teheran - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza