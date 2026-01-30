circle x black
Japan Housing Starts Fall to 62-Year Low in 2025

30 gennaio 2026 | 13.34
Redazione Adnkronos
Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Housing starts in Japan fell 6.5 pct from the previous year to 740,667 units in 2025, down for the third straight year and hitting a 62-year low, the land ministry said Friday. The drop reflected deterioration in consumer sentiment amid rising prices, as well as falling demand due to the country&apos;s shrinking population. Of the total, owner-occupied houses dropped 7.7 pct to 201,285 units, down for the fourth consecutive year. Housing for rent fell 5.0 pct to 324,991 units, down for the third year in a row. Condominiums and houses for sale decreased 7.6 pct to 208,169 units, down for the third consecutive year. The results can also be attributed to a law revision in April that led to delays in construction starts for wooden homes with energy-saving features. By prefecture, Miyagi logged the largest fall in housing starts, at 26.7 pct, followed by Tottori, at 24.8 pct, and Oita, at 22.6 pct. On the other hand, housing starts rose 17.4 pct in Kochi and 10.3 pct in Ishikawa. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

