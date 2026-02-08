Japan LDP Seen Taking Two-Thirds Majority in Lower House

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seen winning over 310 seats in the House of Representatives in Sunday's election, controlling two-thirds of the all-important lower chamber of parliament. The number, a record high for the LDP, set up in 1955, far exceeds Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's modest target of winning a majority of at least 233 seats by its coalition with the Japan Innovation Party. The number of seats the two parties obtained is seen reaching some 350. Meanwhile, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is seen drastically reducing its seat count from the pre-election tally of 172. Co-chief Yoshihiko Noda announced his intent to resign. Sanseito and Team Mirai are forecast to significantly increase their seats. The LDP's previous Lower House election record was 300 seats won in 1986. A two-thirds majority in the chamber will allow the ruling camp to enact bills that are voted down in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in which the LDP and the JIP are a minority. The coalition will also be able to propose a revision to the Constitution. Taking the landslide victory as a mandate for her administration, Takaichi is expected to speed up efforts to implement her key policies, such as her proactive yet responsible fiscal policy and the strengthening of national security. In a television program Sunday night, Takaichi indicated her plan to speed up efforts to consider a consumption tax reduction in a suprapartisan national congress to be established for comprehensive tax and social security reforms. In the election, the LDP advocated reducing the consumption tax on food to zero for two years. "I am not thinking about ramming the consumption tax cut through with just the LDP," she added. Takaichi said that there would be "no major changes" in the LDP's leadership team or cabinet members following the election. She is expected to be elected again as prime minister at a special session of parliament to be convened soon. The Centrist Reform Alliance, formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito right before the dissolution of the Lower House, was unable to expand its support despite slamming the LDP for its endorsement of candidates involved in a high-profile slush funds scandal. Co-chief Noda told a press conference in the small hours of Monday that he bears "great responsibility" for the party's rout. In a television program, he said, "I will take the will of the people solemnly and humbly." Party co-secretary-general Jun Azumi has decided to step down from the post. It was the first national election since Takaichi's LDP formed a coalition with the JIP last October, after Komeito ended its 26-year partnership with the main ruling party. In the first Lower House race since October 2024, 1,284 candidates competed for the chamber's 465 seats--289 for single-seat constituencies and 176 under the proportional representation system. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]