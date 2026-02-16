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Japan Oct.-Dec. Real GDP Up Annualized 0.2 Pct

16 febbraio 2026 | 02.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan&apos;s seasonally adjusted gross domestic product in October-December last year rose 0.1 pct from the previous quarter in price-adjusted real terms, up for the first time in two quarters, the government said Monday. At an annual rate, the country&apos;s GDP grew a real 0.2 pct in the final quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data from the Cabinet Office. The annualized figure is far lower than the average estimate of 1.6 pct growth among 19 think tanks surveyed by Jiji Press. The marginal GDP growth reflected contributions from domestic demand. Private consumption, the main pillar of domestic demand, went up 0.1 pct quarter on quarter, backed by steady sales of mobile phones and air conditioners. Corporate capital spending grew 0.2 pct, and housing investment increased 4.8 pct. Meanwhile, exports declined 0.3 pct, smaller than the 1.4 pct drop in July-September. Imports also fell 0.3 pct. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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