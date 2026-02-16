Japan Oct.-Dec. Real GDP Up Annualized 0.2 Pct

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product in October-December last year rose 0.1 pct from the previous quarter in price-adjusted real terms, up for the first time in two quarters, the government said Monday. At an annual rate, the country's GDP grew a real 0.2 pct in the final quarter of 2025, according to preliminary data from the Cabinet Office. The annualized figure is far lower than the average estimate of 1.6 pct growth among 19 think tanks surveyed by Jiji Press. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]