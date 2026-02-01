circle x black
Japan Party Heads Call for Support a Week Ahead of General Election

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese political party heads and others beefed up their campaign activities Sunday, a week ahead of a closely watched general election for the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament. On the only Sunday during the official campaign period for the Feb. 8 election, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, toured the central prefectures of Gifu and Aichi to sell her &quot;responsible and proactive&quot; fiscal policy. In a stump speech in the Gifu city of Kani, Takaichi vowed to enable people to ensure safety, receive high-quality education and have places to work, regardless of where they live. &quot;It would become too late unless we start working now,&quot; she said. &quot;We need to break away from excessive austerity,&quot; Takaichi added. In Tokyo&apos;s Shibuya Ward, Yoshihiko Noda, co-leader of the major opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, vowed to reduce the consumption tax rate to zero for food permanently by autumn this year without issuing deficit-covering government bonds. &quot;We should not let people starve, and we want to create a society where everyone can eat,&quot; he added. In the city of Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, Fumitake Fujita, co-leader of the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP&apos;s coalition partner, sought voter support to advance its policies while mentioning the LDP&apos;s major shift in its national security and other policies. In a speech in the Hyogo capital of Kobe, Takashi Takai, secretary-general of opposition Reiwa Shinsengumi, said, &quot;Current politics is paying attention to only large companies and capitalists, and is not caring for ordinary people at all.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

