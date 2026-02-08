Japan Ruling Bloc May Win 300 Seats in Lower House Election: Exit Poll

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, may win around 300 seats in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the 465-seat lower chamber of parliament, according to a Jiji Press exit poll. The LDP is expected to win a standalone majority in the Lower House. Meanwhile, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito, is seen drastically reducing their seat count from their pre-election tally of 172. It was the first national election since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's LDP formed a coalition with the JIP last October, after Komeito ended its 26-year partnership with the main ruling party. In the first Lower House race since October 2024, 1,284 candidates competed for the chamber's seats, comprising 289 for single-seat constituencies and 176 under the proportional representation system. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]