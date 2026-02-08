Japan Ruling Bloc May Win 300 Seats in Lower House Election: Exit Poll

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, may win around 300 seats in Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the 465-seat lower chamber of parliament, according to a Jiji Press exit poll. The LDP is expected to win a standalone majority in the Lower House. Meanwhile, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is seen drastically reducing its seat count from the pre-election tally of 172. Sanseito and Team Mirai are forecast to significantly increase their seats. The ruling coalition is seen winning a higher share of seats than Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's target of a majority. If the bloc wins at least 310 seats, or two-thirds of the chamber, it will be able to enact bills that are voted down in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in which the LDP and JIP are a minority. The coalition will also be able to propose a revision to the Constitution. Taking the projected victory as a mandate for her administration, Takaichi is expected to speed up efforts to implement her key policies, such as her proactive yet responsible fiscal policy and the strengthening of national security. The Centrist Reform Alliance, formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito right before the dissolution of the Lower House, was unable to expand its support despite slamming the LDP for its endorsement of candidates involved in a high-profile slush funds scandal. It remains to be seen how party co-leader Yoshihiko Noda responds to the election drubbing. It was the first national election since Takaichi's LDP formed a coalition with the JIP last October, after Komeito ended its 26-year partnership with the main ruling party. In the first Lower House race since October 2024, 1,284 candidates competed for the chamber's seats, comprising 289 for single-seat constituencies and 176 under the proportional representation system. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]