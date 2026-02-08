Japan Ruling Bloc Seen Wnning Two-Thirds Majority in Lower House

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, are seen winning at least 310 seats in Sunday's House of Representatives election, occupying two-thirds of the 465 seats in the lower chamber of parliament. The LDP has already secured a standalone majority in the Lower House, making it all but certain that the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will continue. Meanwhile, the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is seen drastically reducing its seat count from the pre-election tally of 172. Sanseito and Team Mirai are forecast to significantly increase their seats. The ruling coalition is seen winning a higher share of seats than the prime minister's target of a majority. A two-thirds majority in the chamber will allow the ruling camp to enact bills that are voted down in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in which the LDP and the JIP are a minority. The coalition will also be able to propose a revision to the Constitution. Taking the projected victory as a mandate for her administration, Takaichi is expected to speed up efforts to implement her key policies, such as her proactive yet responsible fiscal policy and the strengthening of national security. In a television program Sunday night, Takaichi indicated her plan to speed up efforts to consider a consumption tax reduction in a suprapartisan national congress to be established. In the election, the LDP advocated reducing the consumption tax on food to zero for two years. "I am not thinking about ramming the consumption tax cut through with just the LDP," she added. Takaichi said that there would be "no major changes" in the LDP's leadership team or cabinet members following the election. She is expected to be elected again as prime minister at a special session of parliament to be convened soon. The Centrist Reform Alliance, formed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito right before the dissolution of the Lower House, was unable to expand its support despite slamming the LDP for its endorsement of candidates involved in a high-profile slush funds scandal. Co-chief Yoshihiko Noda suggested in a television show that he may step down from the party post, saying, "I bear responsibility as leader." "I will take the will of the people solemnly and humbly," he said regarding the election outcome. Party co-secretary-general Jun Azumi has decided to step down from the post. It was the first national election since Takaichi's LDP formed a coalition with the JIP last October, after Komeito ended its 26-year partnership with the main ruling party. In the first Lower House race since October 2024, 1,284 candidates competed for the chamber's seats, comprising 289 for single-seat constituencies and 176 under the proportional representation system. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]