Japan Successfully Retrieves Rare Earth-Rich Sediment from Seabed

02 febbraio 2026 | 07.51
Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan has successfully retrieved rare earth-rich sediment from the deep seabed, marking a step toward a potential domestic supply of rare earths, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said Monday. In a test project that began on Jan. 12, the deep-sea drilling vessel Chikyu, operated by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, or JAMSTEC, collected the sediment from the seabed, about 6,000 meters deep, off Minamitorishima, a remote Tokyo island in the Pacific. The sediment will be analyzed to determine what rare earths it contains and how much of each. &quot;The success (in retrieving sediment containing rare earths) is significant from the standpoint of economic security and comprehensive marine development,&quot; Ozaki said at a press conference. While China currently accounts for most of global rare earth production, Ozaki said, &quot;We&apos;ll promote efforts to diversify (rare earth) sources by developing mines and investing in and providing aid to refinery projects while cooperating with like-minded countries.&quot; END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

