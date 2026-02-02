Japan Successfully Retrieves Rare Earth-Rich Sediment from Seabed

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan has successfully retrieved rare earth-rich sediment from the deep seabed, marking a step toward a potential domestic supply of rare earths, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said Monday. In a test project that began on Jan. 12, the deep-sea drilling vessel Chikyu, operated by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, or JAMSTEC, collected the sediment from the seabed, about 6,000 meters deep, off Minamitorishima, a remote Tokyo island in the Pacific. The sediment will be analyzed to determine what rare earths it contains and how much of each. "The success (in retrieving sediment containing rare earths) is significant from the standpoint of economic security and comprehensive marine development," Ozaki said at a press conference. While China currently accounts for most of global rare earth production, Ozaki said, "We'll promote efforts to diversify (rare earth) sources by developing mines and investing in and providing aid to refinery projects while cooperating with like-minded countries." END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]