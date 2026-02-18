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Japan, Takaichi confirmed, re-elected premier

18 febbraio 2026 | 16.49
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

In Japan, Sanae Takaichi was confirmed in Parliament, formally the new prime minister after the triumph of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the elections ten days ago. In the Lower House, with 465 seats, where the majority is held by the coalition led by the political force, Takaichi obtained 354 votes, reports the Kyodo agency. In the Upper House, she was elected in the second round of voting with 125 preferences against the 65 won by Junya Ogawa, head of the main opposition party.

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Government spokesman Minoru Kihara has already assured that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Defense - Toshimitsu Motegi, Satsuki Katayama, and Shinjiro Koizumi - will remain in their posts.

Takaichi, a staunch conservative, considered a hawk, the first female premier of the Land of the Rising Sun, rose to power last October when she triumphed in the race for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party after Shigeru Ishiba's resignation. Then, at the end of January, she decided on early elections to consolidate the mandate of the ruling coalition.

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Giappone Partito liberaldemocratico Ldp Takaichi premier elezioni
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