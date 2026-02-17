circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Japan to Promote Economic Security-Linked Biz Projects Abroad

17 febbraio 2026 | 09.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to revise the economic security promotion law to support companies with economic security-linked projects overseas. This will be the first revision of the law, established in 2022. The move comes amid a rapidly changing international situation, including Russia&apos;s invasion of Ukraine, and China&apos;s growing economic coercion, as well as intensifying competition in the development of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies. The government will submit a bill to revise the law during a parliamentary session starting Wednesday. Under the revised law, Japan will support designated overseas projects, such as the development of seaports crucial to logistics and data centers essential to AI development. The government will also relax regulations under the Japan Bank for International Cooperation law to enable the state-backed lender to provide funds through a subordinated investment scheme in the event of losses in overseas projects. The scheme will mitigate loss risks to other investors. Japan will launch a new think tank to examine supply chain-linked challenges in securing key economic security goods while enhancing the country&apos;s research capabilities. The think tank will be placed under the industry ministry-affiliated Research Institute of Economy, Trade and Industry and will gather experts in the fields of diplomacy, intelligence, defense, economy and technology to make agile policy proposals. It will also collaborate with foreign research institutes. The law revision will include the medical field on the list of areas subject to a system that prevents foreign cyberattacks on core infrastructure operators. Additionally, Japan will support work to lay optical cables under the sea. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260215 00081] X153
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum, Carta europea disabilità è un documento valido
News to go
Bonus moto e motorini al via, come funziona
Un 'Oscar' in Ucraina per Sean Penn: "Fatto con resti di un vagone colpito dai russi" - Video
Auto si ribalta nel torrente, carabinieri salvano due persone intrappolate - Video
News to go
Pubblica amministrazione, stretta smart working: l'allarme del sindacato
News to go
Caro benzina e gasolio, torna la corsa al pieno a Livigno
News to go
Petrolio alle stelle per guerra in Iran, prezzi Italia ancora in aumento
News to go
Maltempo, Calabria colpita da piogge torrenziali
News to go
Pasqua, arriva la stangata: rincari dal 6 al 10% sulle uova di cioccolata
News to go
La Lega rilancia la battaglia contro il velo islamico, presentato ddl
News to go
Menarini chiude il 2025 con fatturato a 4,89 miliardi di euro: +6,2%
News to go
Farmindustria: "Le donne sono il 45% degli addetti﻿"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza