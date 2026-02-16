circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Japan to Update Free, Open Indo-Pacific Vision

16 febbraio 2026 | 06.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is working to update its vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday. The vision &quot;needs to be evolved in the most appropriate way to adapt to changing times&quot; 10 years after it was put forward by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kihara said at a press conference. &quot;The international situation surrounding Japan is becoming increasingly challenging,&quot; Kihara said, apparently referring to China&apos;s increasing influence and Russia&apos;s invasion of Ukraine. Kihara said that the government will add responses to new challenges such as economic security and technology competition to the vision while retaining its core principles of upholding freedom and the rule of law. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260216 00449] X200
Vedi anche
News to go
Pasqua, arriva la stangata: rincari dal 6 al 10% sulle uova di cioccolata
News to go
La Lega rilancia la battaglia contro il velo islamico, presentato ddl
News to go
Menarini chiude il 2025 con fatturato a 4,89 miliardi di euro: +6,2%
News to go
Farmindustria: "Le donne sono il 45% degli addetti﻿"
News to go
Napoli, inaugurata la Borsa Mediterranea del Turismo
Da Parietti a Matano, l'omaggio degli amici a Enrica Bonaccorti - Video
Enrica Bonaccorti, l'ultimo saluto sulle note della Lontananza - Video
Mobilitazione Uap a Roma, Vaia: "Ssn va rivisto, da regole a tariffe. La persona al centro" - Video
Mobilitazione Uap a Roma, Giorlandino: "Tariffe giuste e regole uguali per tutti" - Video
Trump pubblica video raid su Kharg Island: colpiti obiettivi militari, petrolio risparmiato… per ora
Presentata oggi a Roma Run Rome The Marathon, 36.000 iscritti al via: le interviste - Video
News to go
Rombo bianco su sfondo blu, nuovo cartello stradale: cosa significa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza