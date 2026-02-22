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Japan, U.S. Discuss China's Alleged Nuclear Test

22 febbraio 2026 | 04.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Washington, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments held working-level talks this week on China&apos;s alleged secret nuclear test and North Korea&apos;s nuclear and missile development, it was learned Saturday. The meeting, which has been regularly held since 2010 to discuss extended deterrence, including the U.S. nuclear umbrella, took place in Washington on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of State. During the latest meeting, foreign affairs and defense officials from both governments also discussed the expiration of the New START nuclear disarmament treaty between the United States and Russia. The U.S. side underscored the need for a multilateral arms control framework, and the Japanese side noted that a new framework should include both China and Russia. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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