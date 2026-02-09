circle x black
Japan Wins Figure Skating Team Silver at Milan-Cortina

09 febbraio 2026 | 04.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Milan, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan won the silver medal in the figure skating team event at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Sunday, as it did at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The Japanese team earned a total score of 68, just behind the U.S. team&apos;s 69. Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara recorded the highest score in pair skating, and Kaori Sakamoto did so in women&apos;s singles free skating. In snowboarding, Tsubaki Miki placed sixth in women&apos;s parallel giant slalom. Tomoka Takeuchi, 42, was eliminated in the preliminary round. Takeuchi competed in her seventh straight Olympic games, setting a new record for Japanese women. In the women&apos;s big air event, four Japanese athletes advanced to Monday&apos;s finals, with Kokomo Murase ranking second in the preliminary round. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

