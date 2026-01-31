circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Japanese Actress Ryoko Yonekura Not Indicted over Drug Case

31 gennaio 2026 | 04.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors have stopped short of indicting Japanese actress Ryoko Yonekura over a suspected illegal drug case. The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office announced the move Friday while withholding the reason for the decision not to indict the 50-year-old celebrity. Papers on Yonekura for her suspected involvement in a banned drug in violation of the narcotics control law had been sent to prosecutors. According to sources including the prosecutors office, the drug control division of the Kanto-Shinetsu Regional Bureau of Health and Welfare raided Yonekura&apos;s house in Tokyo in August last year for her alleged joint possession of an illegal drug with a male Argentine acquaintance. In a statement posted on the website of her office last December, Yonekura said it was true that her house was searched by law-enforcement authorities, and that she, after consultations with lawyers, had refrained from releasing information about the matter from the perspective of fully cooperating in the investigation. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260130 01153] X877
Vedi anche
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video
Missili iraniani su Dubai: le immagini - Video
Sanremo, Tullio De Piscopo improvvisa un assolo di batteria in Sala Stampa - Video
Sanremo 2026, Levante: il live a sorpresa in sala stampa con 'Sei tu' - Video
Iran lancia missili su Dubai, turisti 'spettatori' in spiaggia - Video
Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna con il fidanzato alla sfilata - Video
Iran, missili contro base Usa in Bahrain - Video
Iran, balli in strada mentre Usa e Israele colpiscono Teheran - Video
Trump, il videomessaggio al popolo iraniano: "Prendetevi la libertà"
Iran, attacco di Usa e Israele: esplosioni e fumo a Teheran - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza