Japanese Journalist, Author Nobuhiko Ochiai Dies at 84

01 febbraio 2026 | 14.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese journalist and author Nobuhiko Ochiai, known for &quot;The Truth of the Year 2039&quot; and many other books, died of old age on Sunday. He was 84. A native of Tokyo, Ochiai studied international politics at institutions including Albright College in the United States. He started his career as journalist after engaging in oil business in the United States. The Truth of the Year 2039, which looked into the 1963 assassination of then U.S. President John F. Kennedy, attracted broad attention following its publication in 1977. He also authored numerous books on international affairs and intelligence agencies of many countries. Ochiai appeared in a television commercial for Asahi Breweries Ltd.&apos;s Super Dry beer in the second half of the 1980s. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

