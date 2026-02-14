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Japanese Snowboarder Totsuka Wins Halfpipe Gold

14 febbraio 2026 | 06.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Milan, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese snowboarder Yuto Totsuka snatched the gold medal in the men&apos;s halfpipe event at the Milano Cortina Games on Friday, giving Japan its third gold medal in snowboarding at the Winter Olympics. Among other Japanese snowboarders, Ryusei Yamada won the bronze medal in the halfpipe event. Ruka Hirano was fourth, while Ayumu Hirano, who won a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, was seventh. In the men&apos;s free skating event, Japan&apos;s Yuma Kagiyama won his second consecutive Olympic silver medal. Shun Sato, also from Japan, won the bronze medal. Japan&apos;s medal count at the Milano Cortina Games has reached 14. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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