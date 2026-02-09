circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Japan's 2025 Current Account Surplus Hits Record

09 febbraio 2026 | 05.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan&apos;s current account surplus in 2025 rose 11.1 pct from the previous year to a record 31,879.9 billion yen, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report Monday. The country&apos;s combined balance of goods and services trade thus extended its historic surplus growth to two years. According to the ministry, the annual goods trade deficit shrank sharply to 848.7 billion yen from 3,660.2 billion. Exports increased 2.5 pct to 107,763 billion yen led by electronic components such as semiconductors and foodstuffs. Although exports to the United States dropped for the first time in five years due chiefly to U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s high tariff policy, those to other parts of Asia and Europe were robust. On the other hand, imports inched down 0.1 pct to 108,611.8 billion yen amid weaker markets for coal, crude oil and other energy commodities. The current account surplus was also pushed up by net primary income&apos;s 4.7 pct rise to an all-time high of 41,590.3 billion yen reflecting an increase in dividend payments by overseas subsidiaries of Japanese firms. Meanwhile, Japan saw its services trade deficit widen to 3,392.8 billion yen from 2,776.5 billion yen, as expenses for developing automobiles and drugs abroad grew. In December alone, the country&apos;s current account balance showed a net fund inflow of 728.8 billion yen, remaining in surplus for the 11th consecutive month. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260209 00483] X666
Vedi anche
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza