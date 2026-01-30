Japan's Job Availability Ratio Falls to 1.22 in 2025

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's average ratio of effective job openings to seekers in 2025 fell 0.03 point from the previous year to 1.22, declining for the second straight year, the labor ministry said Friday. The drop came as many companies moved to curb new job offers amid rising costs stemming from the yen's weakening and other factors, while boosting investment in labor-saving measures. The ratio shows how many job openings are available per seeker registered at Hello Work public job placement offices across the country. The number of effective job seekers fell 1.2 pct, while that of effective job openings declined 3.5 pct. New job offers decreased across all industries, especially in the wholesale and retail sector and the accommodation and food service sector. Separately, the internal affairs ministry said that the country's average jobless rate for 2025 stood at 2.5 pct, unchanged from the previous year. The number of people with jobs rose by 470,000 to 68.28 million, the highest level since comparable data became available in 1953, with women leading the growth. The country's labor force, including the unemployed, increased to 70.04 million, surpassing 70 million for the first time. In December 2025 alone, the seasonally adjusted ratio of effective job openings to job seekers edged up 0.01 point from the previous month to 1.19. The jobless rate was flat at 2.6 pct. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]