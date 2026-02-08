circle x black
Japan's Prince Hisahito Attends Biotope Competition Event

08 febbraio 2026 | 11.49
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan&apos;s Prince Hisahito on Sunday attended a presentation event of a national competition for biotopes at schools and child care facilities, held at the Tokyo National Museum, with his father, Crown Prince Akishino. It was the second time that Prince Hisahito attended the event with his father. The competition showcases schools and others that develop biotopes, or gardens where various organisms live. In a speech at Sunday&apos;s event, Crown Prince Akishino expressed hope that &quot;the circle of living with nature will expand.&quot; Prince Hisahito applauded presentations by schools that won prizes in the competition. They later interacted with students from the prize-winning schools. While listening to explanations about the Chibata municipal elementary school in Kosai, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, which turned abandoned farmland into a biotope for educational purposes in 2001, Prince Hisahito asked the students whether there had been any changes as they continued developing the biotope. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

