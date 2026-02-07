Japan's Sake Exports Up 5.5 Pct in 2025

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of sake rose 5.5 pct from the previous year to 45.88 billion yen in 2025, led by brisk shipments to China, the top export destination, industry data have shown. However, this figure was short of the peak of 47.49 billion yen scored in 2022, according to the data, released by the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association on Friday. About 65 pct of Japan's sake exports go to China, the United States and Hong Kong. Shipments to the United States, the second-largest destination, fell 3.5 pct, keeping the total annual exports under the peak level. Association executive Hitoshi Utsunomiya attributed the decline in U.S.-bound exports mainly to consumer trends to refrain from eating out amid persistent inflation, while also citing the impact of high U.S. tariffs. Exports to China rose sharply despite concerns about the impact of soured bilateral relations on trade. However, the export value did not reach the record high marked in 2022, reflecting President Xi Jinping's call for practicing thrift and negative effects of the real estate market's weakness, according to Utsunomiya. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]