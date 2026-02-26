Japan's Takaichi Eyes Aid Program for "Ice Age" Gen by End-March

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed eagerness Thursday to compile a support program for the so-called employment ice age generation within fiscal 2025, which ends on March 31. "In this generation, the proportion of those worried about their lives, including the future, tends to be higher than in other generations," Takaichi said of the ice age generation, who had difficulty finding a job after graduating from school between around 1993 and 2004. At a meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, she also said that the government will help the generation improve household finances, build wealth and secure housing in view of their future, in addition to providing the existing employment and other support. Takaichi emphasized the significance of giving legal validity to maiden names, claiming that it "can reduce the number of people who feel inconvenienced or disadvantaged in social life after their surname changes due to marriage and other factors." "It's important to raise labor productivity and also promote labor participation by allowing flexible and diverse working styles" without harming mental or physical health, she also said. Takaichi reiterated her wish to have the fiscal 2026 budget enacted within fiscal 2025. Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya raised concerns about the current government policy on foreign workers. Takaichi responded, "It's an undeniable fact that there are areas where foreigners should be considered a part of the future labor force amid personnel shortages stemming from the population decline." END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]