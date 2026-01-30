circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

JR Joban Line Halted Due to Power Failure at Tokyo's Ueno

30 gennaio 2026 | 09.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Train services on East Japan Railway Co.&apos;s Joban Line were partially suspended for about seven hours Friday after an overhead power line snapped at Tokyo&apos;s Ueno Station. The power outage occurred around 7 a.m. near Ueno Station in Taito Ward. Rapid and other services were halted on some sections in both directions, affecting about 230,000 people, according to the company, known as JR East. Four trains that had stopped between stations were evacuated, with some 7,000 passengers guided along the tracks to the nearest stations. Six people said they got unwell, and one was sent to hospital The suspension affected operations between Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and Tsuchiura Station in Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. The services were fully restored around 1:50 p.m. The disruption also led to suspensions of services on the Utsunomiya and Takasaki lines. Operations on both lines resumed shortly after 8 a.m., but through services with the Tokaido Line were canceled. As a result, 81 trains were canceled, while 156 trains were delayed. JR East had a train service disruption also on Jan. 16, when services on its busy Yamanote Line were halted for about eight hours from the first train of the day due to a nighttime maintenance error. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260130 00342] X804
Vedi anche
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video
Missili iraniani su Dubai: le immagini - Video
Sanremo, Tullio De Piscopo improvvisa un assolo di batteria in Sala Stampa - Video
Sanremo 2026, Levante: il live a sorpresa in sala stampa con 'Sei tu' - Video
Iran lancia missili su Dubai, turisti 'spettatori' in spiaggia - Video
Dolce & Gabbana, Madonna con il fidanzato alla sfilata - Video
Iran, missili contro base Usa in Bahrain - Video
Iran, balli in strada mentre Usa e Israele colpiscono Teheran - Video
Trump, il videomessaggio al popolo iraniano: "Prendetevi la libertà"
Iran, attacco di Usa e Israele: esplosioni e fumo a Teheran - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza