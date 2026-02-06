Kenya: Bernini to inaugurate MedOr Italian Foundation's Nairobi office

Italy's universities and research minister Anna Maria Bernini, will on Sunday officially inaugurate the headquarters of the Med-Or Italian Foundation for Africa in Nairobi, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the international dimension of its work and to building long-term, strategic partnerships across the African continent.

The opening of the Kenyan office, the Foundation’s first international premises marks a strategic milestone in strengthening Med-Or’s presence on the African continent and advancing its commitment to concrete, structured and equitable cooperation.

Establishing a base in Kenya gives Med-Or a permanent operational foothold in Africa, with the capacity to project its activities across the continent. And the Nairobi office will enable closer engagement with local partners, more effective collaboration with African governments and institutions, and deeper insight into Africa’s economic, social and political transformations.

The choice of Nairobi reflects Kenya’s role as a key regional hub, distinguished by political stability, economic dynamism and its growing appeal to international investors, as well as its importance as a commercial, technological and logistical gateway to Africa.

The Nairobi office will also serve as an operational centre for coordinating, promoting and monitoring Med-Or’s initiatives across Africa. These efforts will support sustainable development and inclusive growth, foster the exchange of expertise between Italy and African partners, and strengthen public-private sector cooperation.

“Med-Or’s work in Africa represents a strategic contribution to strengthening partnerships with African countries and with the continent as a whole,” said Bernini.

“The Foundation’s presence in Kenya, developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of University and Research, is a tangible investment in education, knowledge and innovation—key drivers of durable growth," she continued.

"Our shared objective is to invest in skills and human capital, supporting economic and social transformation rooted in responsibility, innovation and the empowerment of local communities," Bernini added.

MedOr Foundation chairman Marco Minniti underlined and expanded on Bernini's remarks.

“With the inauguration of the Nairobi office, Med-Or takes a step fully aligned with its vision: to work in Africa, with Africa,” Minniti said.

“A permanent presence on the ground allows us to build stronger, more balanced relationships with governments, institutions and local stakeholders, advancing a model of cooperation based on dialogue, expertise and mutual respect," Minniti went on.