Kiev, 'received the bodies of 757 Ukrainian soldiers killed from Moscow'

Kiev has announced that it has received the bodies of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers killed in battle against Russian forces, in one of the largest repatriations of its kind since Russia invaded the country. "The bodies of 757 fallen Ukrainian defenders have been returned to Ukraine," the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War reported.

The exchange of prisoners and the return of bodies is one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kiev since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The number of bodies of fallen soldiers returned demonstrates the high cost and intensity of the fighting ahead of the third anniversary of the war.

The repatriated would have died fighting in the eastern region of Donetsk, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russian territory and where clashes between Kiev and Moscow are fiercest.