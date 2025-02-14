circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 16 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 05:43
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Kiev, 'received the bodies of 757 Ukrainian soldiers killed from Moscow'

14 febbraio 2025 | 17.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Kiev has announced that it has received the bodies of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers killed in battle against Russian forces, in one of the largest repatriations of its kind since Russia invaded the country. "The bodies of 757 fallen Ukrainian defenders have been returned to Ukraine," the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War reported.

The exchange of prisoners and the return of bodies is one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kiev since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The number of bodies of fallen soldiers returned demonstrates the high cost and intensity of the fighting ahead of the third anniversary of the war.

The repatriated would have died fighting in the eastern region of Donetsk, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russian territory and where clashes between Kiev and Moscow are fiercest.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ucraina news soldati morti restituzione soldati morti russia ucraina
Vedi anche
News to go
Disturbi alimentari boom tra i bambini: +64% diagnosi al Bambino Gesù
News to go
50enne, sposato e del nord Italia: ecco l'identikit del sovraindebitato
News to go
Allerta maltempo in Emilia Romagna e Toscana, preoccupano livelli dei fiumi
News to go
Generali chiude il 2024 con utili record
News to go
Unicredit-Commerzbank, Bce verso ok per fusione
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: ultime news
News to go
Pordenone è la Capitale italiana della Cultura per il 2027
News to go
Ue, approvato il piano di riarmo europeo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, proposta tregua: si attende la risposta di Mosca
News to go
Dazi Usa entrano in vigore oggi, la contromossa dell'Ue
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzi tornano a crescere"
News to go
Bonus psicologo, dal 15 aprile le graduatorie con i nuovi beneficiari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza