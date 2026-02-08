LDP Wins Mandate for Takaichi's Policies: Suzuki

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party has won a mandate for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's policy goals in Sunday's general election, Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki said as the LDP was seen winning a standalone majority in the House of Representatives. "We've gained support for the proactive yet responsible fiscal policy and the strengthening of defense capabilities, which are being promoted by Takaichi," Suzuki said in a television program aired by TV Tokyo Corp. "Based on our stable political foundation, we want to advance discussions on reducing the consumption tax on food for two years, as featured in our policy pledges," he continued. The LDP advocated reducing the consumption tax on food to zero for two years. Suzuki indicated that the party will work out the details at a suprapartisan national congress to be set up to discuss tax and social security reform measures. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]