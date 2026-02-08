circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

LDP Wins Mandate for Takaichi's Policies: Suzuki

08 febbraio 2026 | 13.53
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan&apos;s Liberal Democratic Party has won a mandate for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi&apos;s policy goals in Sunday&apos;s general election, Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki said as the LDP was seen winning a standalone majority in the House of Representatives. &quot;We&apos;ve gained support for the proactive yet responsible fiscal policy and the strengthening of defense capabilities, which are being promoted by Takaichi,&quot; Suzuki said in a television program aired by TV Tokyo Corp. &quot;Based on our stable political foundation, we want to advance discussions on reducing the consumption tax on food for two years, as featured in our policy pledges,&quot; he continued. The LDP advocated reducing the consumption tax on food to zero for two years. Suzuki indicated that the party will work out the details at a suprapartisan national congress to be set up to discuss tax and social security reform measures. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
transHQ.EDIT.ENGLISH[20260208 00780] X584
Vedi anche
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza