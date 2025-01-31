Lebanon: Returnees to south 'facing immense challenges' - UN

As a shaky truce between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah enters its second month, families who continue to return home to their villages in southern Lebanon are "facing immense challenges", the UN warns.

"As the ceasefire enters its 2nd month, families continue to return home, facing immense challenges," the UN World Food Programme's country director for Lebanon Matthew Hollingworth wrote on X.

"WFP is here to ensure food assistance reaches those in need as they rebuild their lives," Hollingworth went on.

"In Nabatieh district alone, we are supporting 29,000 families," Hollingworth underlined.

WFP is one of several UN agencies headquartered in Rome.