circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 02 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 00:52
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon: Returnees to south 'facing immense challenges' - UN

31 gennaio 2025 | 10.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

As a shaky truce between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah enters its second month, families who continue to return home to their villages in southern Lebanon are "facing immense challenges", the UN warns.

"As the ceasefire enters its 2nd month, families continue to return home, facing immense challenges," the UN World Food Programme's country director for Lebanon Matthew Hollingworth wrote on X.

"WFP is here to ensure food assistance reaches those in need as they rebuild their lives," Hollingworth went on.

"In Nabatieh district alone, we are supporting 29,000 families," Hollingworth underlined.

WFP is one of several UN agencies headquartered in Rome.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lebanon returnees south WFP
Vedi anche
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump
News to go
Tesla, a gennaio crollano le vendite Europa
News to go
Bollette, in arrivo decreto con nuove misure
News to go
Oggi sciopero dei magistrati
News to go
Malattia misteriosa uccide 53 persone in Congo
News to go
Twitter-X nel mirino del fisco
News to go
Terre rare, Ucraina pronta a firmare accordo
News to go
Maltempo in tutta Italia, da domani temporali e calo delle temperature
News to go
Papa Francesco, ultime news sulle sue condizioni di salute


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza