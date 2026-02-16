"Luffy" Crime Ring Member Sentenced to Life in Prison

Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday handed down a life sentence to a senior member of a Japanese crime ring that was led by individuals called "Luffy" in the Philippines and behind a series of high-profile robbery and other crimes across Japan. Of the four arrested and indicted senior members of the crime ring, Toshiya Fujita, 41, was the second to receive a sentence. His sentence came in line with public prosecutors' demand. According to the indictment, Fujita was involved in a total of seven robbery cases in Tokyo and three other prefectures between October 2022 and January 2023. His lay-judge trial focused on whether he could be considered a co-principal in the cases. The prosecution alleged that Fujita was involved in planning the robberies, including one in which a 90-year-old woman was killed in Komae, Tokyo, and played a central role in the cases. "Without getting his own hands dirty, he made a lot of profit while using subordinates like disposable tools," the prosecution said, describing the cases as "heinous and grave incidents with no precedent." Meanwhile, the defense called for a definite prison term, arguing that Fujita was in a subordinate position and received no reward. Of the other three indicted members, Tomonobu Kojima, 48, received a 20-year prison sentence and appealed it to the Supreme Court. Trials have yet to begin for Yuki Watanabe and Kiyoto Imamura, both 41. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]