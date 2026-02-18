Major Auto Unions Submit Pay Increase Demands for 2026 Shunto

Tokyo, Feb. 18 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions at major Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., on Wednesday submitted their pay increase demands for this year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations. Some unions lowered their demands from last year, as the industry faces headwinds from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy. Many companies are slated to give answers to their unions' demands on March 18. At a press conference on Wednesday, Akihiro Kaneko, president of the Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions, called on unions to negotiate "better outcomes than in past years." The Toyota union demanded pay increases of 8,590 to 21,580 yen a month depending on job type and wage grade, down from last year's request for up to 24,450 yen. Unions at Honda Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. also asked for lower wage increases. Struggling Nissan Motor Corp.'s union did not disclose its pay request, but according to informed sources, its demand was lowered to a maximum of 10,000 yen per month from last year's 18,000 yen. Meanwhile, Mazda Motor Corp.'s union demanded a pay hike of 19,000 yen per month, up from last year's 18,000 yen and the highest since the automaker adopted its current personnel system in 2003. Daihatsu Motor Co.'s union also raised its demand, to 22,000 yen from 21,200 yen. Most unions lowered their demands for bonuses linked to business results. For the first three quarters of the year through March, Nissan, Mitsubishi and Mazda reported losses, while Toyota and Honda posted lower profits. "It's important that job satisfaction and productivity increase through labor-management talks," said Koji Sato, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]