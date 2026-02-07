circle x black
Memorial Held for 1942 Underwater Mine Disaster in Japan

07 febbraio 2026 | 10.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Ube, Yamaguchi Pref., Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Saturday to mark the 1942 underwater coal mine disaster in the western Japan prefecture that left 183 people dead. The event took place near the former site of the Chosei coal mine. Yoko Inoue, head of a civic group that hosted the ceremony, voiced a determination to return the victims&apos; remains to bereaved families this year. The ceremony was attended by some 800 people, including bereaved families. South Korean lawmakers and government officials also participated because many of the victims were from the Korean Peninsula. The flooding accident occurred in the coal mine Feb. 3, 1942. The disaster killed 136 people from the Korean Peninsula and 47 Japanese people who were working there at the time. The mine was closed after the accident with the victims&apos; remains left inside. A diving survey by the civic group last year found a skull and other bones that are likely to be those of victims. Aiming to collect more remains, the group is conducting an additional survey with volunteer divers from Finland, Indonesia and elsewhere from Tuesday. On Saturday, the survey was stopped after a diver fell ill while diving. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

