circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 02 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 00:52
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Merz, 'government with AfD support ruled out forever'

31 gennaio 2025 | 16.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Overwhelmed with criticism for having promoted a provision against immigration that would have been supported by the AfD, the leader of the CDU, Friederich Merz, reacted with ill-concealed annoyance to the request of the leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, Felix Bazaszak, to rule out alliances with the far-right party after the elections on February 23. A request, he said "superfluous", since his position on the matter "has always been clear and remains clear". "We will not allow this parliamentary group (AfD, ed) to lead us into a majority or the federal government," he said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
germania afd cdu merx migranti
Vedi anche
News to go
Apple, nuove funzionalità per la sicurezza dei minori
News to go
Bitcoin sceso sotto la soglia degli 80mila dollari
News to go
Bonus bebè, a chi spetta e come richiederlo
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Washington: oggi l'incontro con Trump
News to go
Tesla, a gennaio crollano le vendite Europa
News to go
Bollette, in arrivo decreto con nuove misure
News to go
Oggi sciopero dei magistrati
News to go
Malattia misteriosa uccide 53 persone in Congo
News to go
Twitter-X nel mirino del fisco
News to go
Terre rare, Ucraina pronta a firmare accordo
News to go
Maltempo in tutta Italia, da domani temporali e calo delle temperature
News to go
Papa Francesco, ultime news sulle sue condizioni di salute


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza