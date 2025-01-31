Merz, 'government with AfD support ruled out forever'

Overwhelmed with criticism for having promoted a provision against immigration that would have been supported by the AfD, the leader of the CDU, Friederich Merz, reacted with ill-concealed annoyance to the request of the leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, Felix Bazaszak, to rule out alliances with the far-right party after the elections on February 23. A request, he said "superfluous", since his position on the matter "has always been clear and remains clear". "We will not allow this parliamentary group (AfD, ed) to lead us into a majority or the federal government," he said.