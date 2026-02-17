Mideast: Archi in Riyadh to boost humanitarian aid for Gaza's civilians

Italy's special envoy for the reconstruction of Gaza, Bruno Archi, held talks Tuesday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh on cooperation with local organisations aimed at scaling up aid for the war-shattered Palestinian enclave's civilians, the embassy wrote on X.

"Special Envoy for #Gaza’s reconstruction in Riyadh met w/ @SaudiFund_Dev , @KSRelief and @KSAmofaEN to explore bilateral & multilateral collab. on humanitarian aid, capacity-building & support to the affected civil population w/ the creation of dedicated joint working groups," read the post.