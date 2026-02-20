Mideast: Tajani defends Italy's role in Gaza Board of Peace

Italy observed the first meeting of US president Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Thursday in Washington DC to be at frontline of efforts to achieve peace in Gaza and a two-state solution to the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X.

"Italy took part in the #BoardOfPeace because it wants to be a leading player in building peace in #Gaza. Because the #BoardOfPeace, mandated by the United Nations, is until now the only concrete proposal to stabilise the Middle East," Tajani continued

"We were proud to come to Washington with most European Union countries, because we want to continue doing our part for the Palestinians with a view to having 2 Peoples and 2 States," the post added.

Italy is taking part in the Board of Peace as an observer. Major European allies including the UK, France, Germany have declined to join the panel, which critics view as a shadow United Nations.