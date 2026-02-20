circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Mideast: Tajani defends Italy's role in Gaza Board of Peace

20 febbraio 2026 | 11.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy observed the first meeting of US president Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Thursday in Washington DC to be at frontline of efforts to achieve peace in Gaza and a two-state solution to the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X.

CTA

"Italy took part in the #BoardOfPeace because it wants to be a leading player in building peace in #Gaza. Because the #BoardOfPeace, mandated by the United Nations, is until now the only concrete proposal to stabilise the Middle East," Tajani continued

"We were proud to come to Washington with most European Union countries, because we want to continue doing our part for the Palestinians with a view to having 2 Peoples and 2 States," the post added.

Italy is taking part in the Board of Peace as an observer. Major European allies including the UK, France, Germany have declined to join the panel, which critics view as a shadow United Nations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mideast Tajani Italy Gaza Board of Peace observer
Vedi anche
Allarme meningite in Uk, Bassetti: "L'epidemia si limiterà facilemente, ma si combatte con il vaccino" - Video
News to go
Equinozio di primavera: al via oggi la nuova stagione
Bossi, leghisti a Gemonio in ricordo del fondatore: videonews dal nostro inviato
Trump, la battuta gela la premier giapponese: "Attacco Iran come Pearl Harbor" - Video
Referendum, Nordio all'Adnkronos: "Bettini miglior sponsor, gli piace riforma ma vota No" - Video
Iran, Pasdaran diffondono video: "Ecco jet Usa colpito"
News to go
Olio d'oliva tunisino, Commissione europea dice no a raddoppio importazioni
Guerra Iran, Tajani: "Non partecipiamo, nessuna polemica con Usa" - Video
Unicredit-Commerzbank, Tajani: "Vinca il libero mercato" - Video
Iran, missili contro il gas del Qatar: esplosione a Ras Laffan - Video
News to go
Referendum, Carta europea disabilità è un documento valido
News to go
Parità di genere in Italia, ci vorranno 123 anni per l'eguaglianza - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza