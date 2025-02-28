New Zealand: Italy's new envoy Maggipinto takes up post

Italy's new ambassador to New Zealand, Cristiano Maggipinto, has taken up his post, the foreign ministry wrote Friday on X, congratulating the envoy on his appointment.

"I am honoured to assume my post as Ambassador of Italy to New Zealand, a country of great importance in the Indo-Pacific region, and a strategic area in political, economic and technological terms," Maggipinto wrote in a statement.

"I will work to further strengthen the cooperation and friendship between Rome and Wellington, which have reached in 2025 an important milestone, as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries."