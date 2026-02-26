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Nikkei Posts Record Closing High for 2nd Straight Day

26 febbraio 2026 | 07.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan&apos;s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average posted a record closing high for the second successive day on Thursday, while its topside was limited amid profit-taking pressure. The index of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange&apos;s Prime section closed at 58,753.39, up 170.27 points, or 0.29 pct, from the previous day. The broader TOPIX index climbed 37.18 points, or 0.97 pct, to 3,880.34. The Nikkei average reached as high as around 59,300 soon after the opening bell, topping the 59,000 threshold for the first time on an intraday basis. However, the index gradually lost steam later as heavyweight components, especially semiconductor-related issues, met with selling to lock in profits. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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