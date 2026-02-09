Nikkei Soars over 3,000 Points on Renewed "Takaichi Trade"

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly soared more than 3,000 points to top 57,000 for the first time ever in early trading on Monday, as a wide range of issues attracted buying after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party secured a historic landslide victory in Sunday's House of Representatives election. The resurgence of so-called Takaichi trade propelled the stock market, with expectation growing for economic stimulus policies, market sources said. At 9:22 a.m., the Nikkei index of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section stood up 3,083.39 points, or 5.68 pct, from Friday at 57,337.07. In Tokyo currency trading, the dollar stood at 157.25-27 yen at 9 a.m., up from 156.88-88 yen at 5 p.m. on Friday. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]