Nikkei Soars over 3,000 Points on Renewed "Takaichi Trade"

09 febbraio 2026 | 01.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan&apos;s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly soared more than 3,000 points to top 57,000 for the first time ever in early trading on Monday, as a wide range of issues attracted buying after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi&apos;s Liberal Democratic Party secured a historic landslide victory in Sunday&apos;s House of Representatives election. The resurgence of so-called Takaichi trade propelled the stock market, with expectation growing for economic stimulus policies, market sources said. At 9:22 a.m., the Nikkei index of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange&apos;s Prime section stood up 3,083.39 points, or 5.68 pct, from Friday at 57,337.07. In Tokyo currency trading, the dollar stood at 157.25-27 yen at 9 a.m., up from 156.88-88 yen at 5 p.m. on Friday. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

