Noda Hints at Resigning as Centrist Reform Alliance Co-Head

08 febbraio 2026 | 14.44
Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Centrist Reform Alliance co-chief Yoshihiko Noda suggested Sunday that he may step down from the leadership post following the party&apos;s poor result in the general election held the same day. In a program by public broadcaster Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, Noda said he has made up his mind about his fate as party co-head. &quot;I will take the will of the people solemnly and humbly,&quot; he said regarding the election outcome. Meanwhile, fellow co-leader Tetsuo Saito indicated his intention to continue the Centrist Reform Alliance, which was launched right before the general election. &quot;We must create a system to burn the light of centrist politics and expand it,&quot; Saito said. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

