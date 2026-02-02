circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Norway, Crown Princess's son arrested

02 febbraio 2026 | 15.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The son of Norway's Crown Princess, Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested two days before his rape trial on new charges. Andreas Kruszewski, a lawyer for the Oslo police district, announced this, explaining that Høiby "was arrested by the police on charges of assault, threats with a knife, and violation of a restraining order."

Høiby was already facing trial in Oslo for 38 offenses, including four counts of rape, domestic violence against a former partner, and illegal filming of several women who were unaware or had not given consent. Høiby has denied the most serious charges, including those of sexual abuse.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Andreas Kruszewski
Vedi anche
News to go
Il ministero della Cultura lancia 'Felicità', la campagna per l'app Musei Italiani
Arabia Saudita, Iran colpisce raffineria con droni - Video
Iran, caccia precipita vicino base Usa in Kuwait: il video dello schianto
Dubai, il drone iraniano entra in casa e non esplode - Video
Iran, hacker 'bucano' tv: in onda Trump e Netanyahu - Video
News to go
Nuove regole per chi viaggia nel Regno Unito
Sanremo, Sal Da Vinci: "Felice per De Martino, Napoli finalmente nel posto che merita" - Video
Brano inedito di Mina chiude la sfilata di Giorgio Armani - Video
News to go
Export agroalimentare da record con 73 miliardi, +5%
Iran, cortei dopo morte di Khamenei: statua abbattuta - Video
Dubai, il super hotel colpito da drone iraniano - Video
Iran, esplosione a Dubai: colonna di fumo da The Palm - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza