Norway, Crown Princess's son arrested

The son of Norway's Crown Princess, Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested two days before his rape trial on new charges. Andreas Kruszewski, a lawyer for the Oslo police district, announced this, explaining that Høiby "was arrested by the police on charges of assault, threats with a knife, and violation of a restraining order."

Høiby was already facing trial in Oslo for 38 offenses, including four counts of rape, domestic violence against a former partner, and illegal filming of several women who were unaware or had not given consent. Høiby has denied the most serious charges, including those of sexual abuse.