OTC Sales of Emergency Contraception to Start in Japan Mon.

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Over-the-counter sales of an emergency contraceptive pill, aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancy, are set to start in Japan on Monday. The pill, Norlevo from Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare Co., has a suggested retail price of 7,480 yen per tablet. Taking one pill within 72 hours of sexual intercourse can prevent pregnancy with a probability of about 80 pct. In Japan, emergency contraceptive pills have been handled as ethical drugs that require a doctor's prescription. As their effects decrease as time passes after sexual intercourse, however, calls for OTC sales have been strong. The health ministry approved OTC sales of Norlevo last October. Only those who take the drug are allowed to purchase it at drugstores and pharmacies. The pill must be taken in the presence of a trained pharmacist who gives an explanation to users. There is no age limit for the use of Norlevo, and parental consent is not required. A list of stores that sell Norlevo is posted on the ministry's website. But some stores may postpone sales due to lack of preparations. At major drugstore operator Welcia Yakkyoku Co., almost all of some 7,200 pharmacists have completed necessary training. While the company plans to eventually make Norlevo available at all of some 2,000 stores offering dispensing services, some 70 pct of the outlets will handle the pill at the start. Welcia offers consultation services in partitioned spaces to protect the privacy of Norlevo buyers. Pharmacists communicate with customers using a checklist prepared by Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare. The checklist includes a question asking buyers whether they would like to consult someone else, and pharmacists will refer possible cases of sexual crimes and abuse to hospitals and victim support centers. "As we regularly handle anticancer and other drugs, we're used to respecting customers' privacy," Welcia pharmacist Yueri Kubota said. Necessary preparations take time, leading to postponement of sales at some stores, sources said. For example, stores are required to work with nearby obstetrics and gynecology clinics, and put the names and telephone numbers of the medical institutions on a leaflet given to buyers. Sugi Holdings Co. plans to offer Norlevo at its Sugi Yakkyoku brand drugstores, but sales will unlikely start Monday. "As it is the first emergency contraceptive pill (that can be bought without prescription in Japan), we're making preparations carefully," a public relations official said.