Over 40 Pct Seek Continuation of LDP-JIP Administration: Exit Poll

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press exit poll for Sunday's House of Representatives election found that 40.7 pct of respondents favor the continuation of the ruling coalition comprising the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party. The result is believed to reflect the strong popularity of LDP President and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Meanwhile, 8.7 pct said they want to see the Democratic Party for the People join the LDP-JIP coalition. Only 8.4 pct said they sought a governing bloc led by the Centrist Reform Alliance, highlighting the public's low appetite for a change in power. Other responses include the addition of Sanseito to the LDP-JIP bloc, cited by 6.1 pct, the addition of the Centrist Reform Alliance to the same bloc, cited by 4.7 pct. Meanwhile, 31.2 pct said they support none of the options or did not know. By party support, 72.3 pct of LDP backers said they favored the continuation of the current governing framework, followed by 5.4 pct who sought the inclusion of the DPFP and 3.7 pct the inclusion of Sanseito. Among Centrist Reform Alliance supporters, 49.1 pct sought a centrist-led government, while 22.1 pct wanted the party to join the LDP-JIP coalition. The proportion of DPFP supporters and Sanseito supporters who wanted to see their favored parties join the current ruling bloc stood at 49.8 pct and 48.9 pct, respectively. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]