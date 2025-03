A Pakistani policeman was killed in the northwest of the country while he was on his way to join a team tasked with conducting polio vaccinations. Pakistani police reported this to Afp. The attack came on the day of the launch of Pakistan's $240 million annual polio campaign after a record number of infections in 2024.

Polio has remained endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Islamabad recorded 73 new cases of polio in 2024 and a first case was detected in the northwest in January.