"I cannot deal with, let alone start a negotiation on the canal. The canal belongs to Panama." These were the words of Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, in response to US President Donald Trump's statement that the United States would "take back" the Panama Canal, and in view of the first mission abroad of the new US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. According to American media, stops are planned in Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.