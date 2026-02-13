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PM Takaichi to Meet with BOJ Gov. Ueda on Monday

13 febbraio 2026 | 14.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Tokyo, Feb. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold a meeting with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Monday, the government said Friday. Takaichi and Ueda are expected to exchange views on the economic and price situations, and financial market moves at a time when the yen is weakening and interest rates in Japan are rising. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. at the prime minister&apos;s office, will be the second between Takaichi and Ueda since they first met last November, and the first since the prime minister led her ruling Liberal Democratic Party&apos;s landslide victory in Sunday&apos;s election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country&apos;s parliament. At its policy-setting meeting in December last year, the BOJ decided to raise its policy rate to 0.75 pct. Amid lingering speculation over a further rate hike by the central bank this spring, the upcoming Takaichi-Ueda meeting is seen as drawing significant attention. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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