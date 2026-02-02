PM Takaichi's Hand Injury Poses No Problem for Duties

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's hand injury would pose no problem in carrying out her official duties, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said Monday. Takaichi injured her hand on the campaign trail for next Sunday's election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. Before giving a campaign speech on Monday morning, she received treatment from a medical officer. Due to the injury, Takaichi abruptly canceled her appearance on a television debate program on Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, the country's public broadcaster, on Sunday morning. The prime minister, however, gave campaign speeches on Sunday afternoon in five places in the central prefectures of Gifu and Aichi. Opposition parties voiced dissatisfaction with Takaichi's absence from the debate. END [Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]